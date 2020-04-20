TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested after injuring a Toledo Police officer during an arrest on Saturday.

Police were responding to a domestic violence incident when 50-year-old Sheperd Foster fled the scene on foot, prompting a police chase.

When police caught up to Foster, there was a struggle while taking him into custody and Foster hit an officer in the leg with a liquor bottle and knocked the officer to the ground, according to police.

Foster was held at taser point by other police units could arrive to place him under arrest.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment for his left knee. Police say the officer has not yet been cleared to go back to work.

Foster was not injured and was booked at Lucas County Jail. He was charged with assault on a peace officer.