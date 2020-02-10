x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

TPD looking to identify man in connection with several robberies in the Toledo area, surrounding areas

Police are looking to identify the man to ask him some questions.
Credit: TPD Twitter

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for this man in connection with several robberies in the Toledo and surrounding areas.

Police are looking to identify the man to ask him some questions.

Anyone who knows who he is should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.