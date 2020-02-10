TPD looking to identify man in connection with several robberies in the Toledo area, surrounding areas
Police are looking to identify the man to ask him some questions.
Credit: TPD Twitter
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for this man in connection with several robberies in the Toledo and surrounding areas.
Attempt to Identify: The below-pictured male is wanted for questioning in connection with several robberies in the Toledo Area and other surrounding jurisdictions. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolicepic.twitter.com/etYooTIq8D