TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for two males who were caught on camera robbing a Sunoco gas station in west Toledo.

The armed robbery happened at the Sunoco in the 300 block of W. Alexis on March 1.

In the video, one of the males is seen with a handgun while the other held a bag, ordering the clerk to give him all of the money in the register.

After receiving the money, the two fled from the store.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.