TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar store with a gun on Thursday.

Police say this man entered the store on Lewis and robbed it at gunpoint.

TPD

After receiving an unknown amount of money, police say the suspect ordered the store clerks into an office so he could escape.

He was last seen leaving the area in a green car with no plates.

Call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 f you have any information.