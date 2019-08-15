Toledo Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 23-year-old Daysha Wolff was last seen on Aug. 8 in the west Toledo. She has not been heard from since that time.

Family members describe Wolff as bi-racial with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She stands at 5'9" and weighs 230 pounds.

Wolff was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black and white leggings.

Her family says she has "Dorin" tattooed on her chest and well as "Rest in Peace" with praying hands on her forearm and "Michael" on the top of her right wrist.

If you have seen Daysha or know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.