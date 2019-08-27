TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing girls.

Police say Megan Bethal, 10, and Nevaeh Howard, 9, were walking to Edgewater School in Point Place and never arrived.

Edgewater Elementary called their parents to let them know they never showed up to school.

Police are gathering information at Edgewater School and say Megan and Nevaeh were possibly seen in the area of 123rd and Edgewater.

They were both last seen wearing tan pants and white shirts.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with tips on their possible whereabouts.