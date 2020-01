TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Jasmine Guinn has been missing since Wednesday.

Guinn is described as a biracial female with with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in south Toledo and could still be in the area.

Her family says Jasmine was last seen wearing a black jacket and black leggings with flowers down the side of each leg.

Anyone who sees her should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.