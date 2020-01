TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Christian Carnes is described as 5'8" and 130 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing multi-colored shoes, black pants with white spots and a dark-colored shirt.

Toledo Police Department On this day: January 4th, 1907 Detective William Delahanty was the ... first person to use a new system of identification, the fingerprint, in a daylight burglary at 2238 Madison Avenue. Detective McKey had learned the procedure from Mrs. Mary E.

Call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information.