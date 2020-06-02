TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for missing 13-year-old Damon Holbert.

Police say Damon is missing from 700 Hamilton and was last seen wearing tan pants and a gray jacket.

He is 5'9" and 130 pounds.

If you have seen Damon, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.