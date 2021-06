Aaliyah Schaefer went missing from Bronson Ave. in north Toledo. Call Crime Stoppers if you see her.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking the public to keep a lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Aaliyah Schaefer went missing from Bronson Ave. in north Toledo.

She is 5' and 107 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Aaliyah was last seen wearing a white shirt with green stripes and palm trees, black shorts and black socks.

Missing Juvenile:

Aaliyah Schaefer, age 12, is missing from Bronson Avenue. Hgt 5’0, Wgt 107, brown hair, blue eyes, white shirt with green stripes and palm trees, black shorts, and black socks. If you have seen Aaliyah, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/UpZNotsK9X — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) June 22, 2021