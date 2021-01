Anyone who has seen Qshaun Weems should call Crime Stopper.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old Wednesday morning.

Police say Qshaun Weems is missing from the 300 block of Addie Way.

Weems is 5' and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, black and white shoes and a black book bag.

Anyone who has seem him should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.