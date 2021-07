The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene late Thursday night in north Toledo.

The hit-and-run happened on Kirby and Manhattan around 11 p.m.

Police say the unknown driver hit 44-year-old Deangelo Jackson, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.