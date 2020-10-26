TPD looking for driver that injured pedestrian in hit-and-run

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in north Toledo on Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Erie.

The victim, 21-year-old Marquise Reed, told police that he was riding a bike on Erie near Lapier when he was hit by a car.

Reed was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the car involved in the crash fled the scene after hitting Reed.

The suspect car is being described as a newer model, four-door car.