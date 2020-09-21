TPD looking for 13-year-old who went missing on Sept. 2

Cynnyia Law's mother said she was last seen wearing a pink tank top, black biker pants and flip-flop sandals. A photo of Cynnyia was not immediately available.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a 13-year-old who went missing from north Toledo on Sept. 2.

Police say Cynnyia Law was last seen around 3:45 p.m. at her home on the 3200 block of Mayo St.

Cynnyia's mother said her daughter had been unruly of late: leaving the home without permission, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

At the time Cynnyia was reported missing, officers searched the area for Cynnyia but she was not found.

Officers are still searching for Cynnyia as of Sept. 21.

Cynnyia is described as a Black female standing at 5'3" and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in a bun and wearing a pink tank top, black biker pants and flip-flops.