TPD kept busy with multiple shootings over the weekend

Here are all the reported non-deadly shootings Toledo Police responded to over the weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were once again kept busy with a plethora of shootings over the weekend, two of them turning deadly.

The other weekend shootings are listed in the order they were reported to police:

Aug. 14

Police were notified of a shooting around 7 p.m. at the Weiler Homes apartment complex on the 1100 block of Sisson in east Toledo.

It was discovered that a 26-year-old male was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the apartment building was also hit by gunfire.

Another shooting was reported the same day around 8:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 3000 block of Nebraska in west Toledo.

A woman told police she was sitting inside her mobile home when she heard gunshots outside. Shortly after, she saw a bullet fragment fall off the ceiling and onto the floor.

No one was injured.

The third shooting police responded to on Friday was at a home on the 500 block of Platt in east Toledo around 10:23 p.m.

Police went to the home to find a 66-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police say his injury is non-life threatening.

The man told police he heard gunshots from outside the home when he was hit by a bullet that came through the window. Police found a shell casing outside the home.

Aug. 15

Saturday's first shooting was reported just after midnight in the 2300 block of Maplewood in central Toledo.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. The victim told police she got into an altercation with 29-year-old Ricky Luster Jr. and fled from him in her vehicle.

She told police Luster shot at her vehicle while she was driving away, and police say at least two shots hit the vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, but police said it did not appear that she was hit by gunfire.

Luster fled the scene before police arrived; a warrant is out for his arrest.

Saturday's second non-deadly shooting happened in west Toledo around 5:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Evansdale.

Upon arrival, police discovered it was a possible domestic situation, with a 25-year-old being taken to the hospital with a possible life-threatening injury after being shot at least once.

The third shooting was reported around 1:03 p.m. in an alley between Thayer and Prouty in south Toledo.

Police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the victim was in the alley with an unknown man, who pulled out a handgun and shot the 18-year-old.

Aug. 16

Around 4:35 p.m., police were sent to the hospital to talk to a man who walked in with a gunshot wound.

The man told police he was on Delaware when he was shot, but does not know who shot him. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.