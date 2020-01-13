TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a murder suspect.

Police say Kendrick Watkins, 48, shot 25-year-old Anthony Wilson and 47-year-old Issac Baker on December 8, 2019 near 1200 Vance Street.

Wilson later died at a local hospital from his injuries while Baker's injuries were non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: Identity of central Toledo shooting victim released

RELATED: Homicide in the 419: A 10-year look at the numbers with TPD