TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy in south Toledo.

The incident occurred on the 1600 block of Woodhurst at around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, Toledo fire and rescue crews pronounced the child dead on the scene.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Police release name of man shot at The Antidote bar who later died

RELATED: 2 hurt in separate shootings at Toledo-area bars