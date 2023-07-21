TPD investigating after person found dead in Miracle Mile parking lot Thursday evening

When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old person unresponsive in their vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a deceased person was found in the parking lot of the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in west Toledo late Thursday.

Officers responded to a call at 7:40 p.m. about a person down in a parking lot located near the corner of West Laskey Road and Jackman Road. When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old person unresponsive in their vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead on scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

