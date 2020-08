TPD says several children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home with several children inside.

According to a police report the shooting happened Saturday around 2:40 a.m. on Bennett Road.

When crews arrived on scene they found several bullets that were shot through the house and 13 shell casings in the street.

Two adults and one 17-year-old were also at the home at the time of the shooting.