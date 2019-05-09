TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is set to host its third abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction of the year in October.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. on October 5 at the Toledo Police Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Avenue.

All vehicles will be sold as is (without any warranty) and all sales are final. The department said that there will be no refunds for any reason. Most of the vehicles will have a salvage title.

They are expecting to have around 60 cars, trucks and motorcycles available for auction.

You can check out a list now of all vehicles currently scheduled to be available for the event on the Toledo police website.

Terms of sale will be cash or check, however, no third-party checks will be accepted. Those who pay cash will receive their title when the auction ends. Successful bidders paying by check will receive their title by mail in about four weeks.

The full purchase price for the car, truck or motorcycle must be paid upon completion of the auction. Anyone interested in bidding must register at the auctioneer's trailer. The registration process will start at 9 a.m. and picture ID is required. There is no charge to register.

Locksmith will be on site. The Vehicle Impound Office can be contacted Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 419-245-3399 to answer any questions.

