TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you have what it takes to be a Toledo Police Officer? If so, the application for the police academy opens June 1.

But before that, the Toledo Police Department wants to help you answer that question with an informational session Monday evening.

"We'll just go over a lot of information in detail. Benefits, pay structure, that background process,"Sgt. Lourdes Rocha said.

To join the force, you have to be between 20 and 39 years old, pass the online exam and pass the physical fitness test, which has proved to be a big hurdle for the department.

"Between 50 and 60 percent failure rate because people just don't come prepared," Rocha said.

The department wants to help candidates pass so officers will be going over the fitness test requirements at the informational session. They include sit ups, push ups and a mile and a half run.

TPD said as long as you're fairly active, it's not too bad. "It's really not that hard to prepare for the physical fitness test. It's doable," Rocha said.

After applicants pass the fitness test, recruits will go through a background check. The whole process takes several months, and the department doesn't want folks to feel discouraged.

"We're going to try and really make an effort to keep in touch with people who apply and test and let them know where we are in the process every month or so, so they know, 'hey we haven't forgotten about you," Rocha said.

A class of 40 will be chosen to start the six-month police academy next May or June.

The informational session starts Monday 7 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7:30 p.m at the Toledo Police Academy, which is on the Owens Community College campus.