TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're interested in joining the Toledo Police Department, you only have five more days to do so.

The application process closes on Sept. 30, so get yours in before it's too late!

There are two steps you need to complete by the deadline:

Create an account with the city of Toledo through the Government Jobs website and apply for the position of Toledo Police officer. Sign up and take the police officer exam at National Testing Network to have the scores sent to the city.

TPD says candidates who get a passing score on the exam will be placed on the department's eligibility list and will be contacted by the city as they qualify to move further in the selection process.