TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a bomb threat in central Toledo early Friday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Lucas County 911 received a call that a bomb was placed at DMS from an unknown caller.

Units responded to Detroit Manufacturing Systems at 3400 Jeep Parkway and the facility was evacuated.

According to police, K-9 officers then searched the area and it was cleared.

An additional business with the same DMS acronym, Document Management Services on Summit Street, was searched as well. Police say the building didn't appear to be an active business and K-9 units cleared the perimeter.

