TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools says Toledo Police have found no credible threat after a concerning Snapchat was found circulating about the school.

The school says they became aware of the Snapchat last night and called police, who immediately opened an investigation.

After investigating and interviewing the source of the Snapchat, police determined the threat was not credible.

The school did not say what the Snapchat was about, but said there will be increased security on campus over the next few days as student and staff safety is top priority.

The schools says they are grateful to police and to those who reported the post.