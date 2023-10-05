x
Person dead in industrial accident in east Toledo, TPD investigating

Toledo police have not confirmed what caused the deadly fall.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a person died from injuries following an industrial accident in east Toledo Wednesday evening.

Crews with the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to a call at 7:41 p.m. about an industrial fall at Mondelez International on the 2200 block of Front Street.

Crews located a person who was suffering from injuries after a fall. Life-saving measures performed at the scene were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead.

Police have not confirmed what caused the deadly fall. 

This is a developing story.

Toledo Police Officer relieved of duty following indictment in sexual assault investigation

