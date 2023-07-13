TPD: data shows crime - especially violent crime - is down in first half of 2023

The summer of 2023 marked the first time in three years that fewer than 20 people have been killed by mid-July.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is a glimmer of hope for the Glass City after three straight years of high homicide numbers.

According to Toledo police data, crime -- especially violent crime -- is down almost across the board for the first half of 2023.

There are 33% fewer homicides and robberies, 35% fewer thefts from motor vehicles, 9.6% fewer burglaries and 28% fewer shootings, all compared to 2022, city officials said in a press conference Thursday morning.

The only crime listed that has increased was auto theft, up 8.6% from 2022, according to TPD data.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and TPD Chief Michael Troendle said the data is proof they're taking the right steps to confront one of Toledo's biggest issues, but they're not resting on their laurels just yet.

"We're not where we want to be, but we're a hell of a lot better than we were this time last year and almost immeasurably better than we were two years ago," Kapszukiewicz said.

The summer of 2023 marked the first time in three years that fewer than 20 people have been killed by mid-July. According to WTOL 11 data, as of Thursday, there have been 17 homicides in Toledo in 2023, with the most recent one being on July 9. In 2022, there were 30 homicides in Toledo by July 9. And in 2021, there were 30 homicides in Toledo by July 4.

Kapszukiewicz said the decline comes from a new plan city leaders developed late last year, creating a strategy for city renewal and improved police work. Troendle said part of that plan is TPD officers being more present in the communities by showing up to more neighborhood meetings, going on more patrols and walking the streets.

"We have dedicated officers doing foot patrol in some our most violent neighborhoods," Troendle said. "They're out there every day connecting with our community. So continuing and improving on community engagement is a huge part of getting a hold of the crime."

Troendle said this effort to rebuild trust between police and community has already caused a spike in tips, and more shooters are being arrested because of it.

But the city also wants to create an environment that discourages crime from even happening. This includes collecting two million pounds of neighborhood debris, demolishing hundreds of abandoned structures, putting millions of dollars into youth programming, building 1,000 market rate homes and passing out $40 million dollars in direct housing assistance, Kapszukiewicz said.

The mayor said it's the product of dozens of city leaders putting in the time to improve the Glass City.