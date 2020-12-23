TPD Chief Kral unhappy that law enforcement officers aren't included in first phase of COVID-19 vaccine

"These front line officers are on the street day and night serving and deserve better," the chief said in a tweet.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police Chief George Kral took to Twitter Wednesday morning to express his disappointment that law enforcement officers aren't included in the list of first responders to first receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.

Chief Kral tweeted, "I am very disappointed that the Ohio Department of Health has determined that law enforcement officers do not qualify for the vaccines provided by the CDC for COVID-19 phase 1A. These front line officers are on the street day and night serving and deserve better."

