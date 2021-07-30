TPD breaks up large fight in north Toledo

A neighbor in the area told WTOL 11 that everyone involved in the fight was mostly young teen girls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police broke up a large fight in north Toledo early Friday morning.

The fight happened in the middle of Mulberry and Sherman just after midnight.

A neighbor in the area told WTOL 11 that the fight was mostly between young teen girls.

As TPD officers were arriving at the scene, someone began firing off a gun. No one was shot.

Officers could be seen changing several people on foot through the neighborhood. Shell casings were also found on the street.