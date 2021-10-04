TPD awarded grant to fund traffic safety efforts

The almost $80,000 grant will pay for the officers' salaries during enforcement efforts of traffic safety concerns in the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has received almost $80,000 in federal traffic safety funding.

The $79,059.96 grant was awarded by the Ohio Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the fiscal year starting this month.

TPD will be working in partnership with other law enforcement agencies and local and ate safety organizations to address traffic safety concerns in Ohio.

The funds will pay for officers' salaries during enforcement efforts and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as speed limits, restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youth drivers.