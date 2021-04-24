Need a used car? Toledo police unloading abandoned, forfeited vehicles during online auction

Like last year, the auction will be conducted online. It will last through May 10. Approximately 55 cars, trucks, motorcycles, dirtbikes, and more are up for bid.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are auctioning off nearly 60 cars, trucks and motorcycles and other vehicles online as part of their abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction.

Cars can be checked out at TPD’s impound lot at 198 Dura on Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bidding will be conducted from Saturday, April 24 until Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m. on the Pamela Rose Auction website.

Toledo police remind prospective bidders that all vehicles will be sold as-is, without any warranty.

In addition, all sales are final and police say there will be no refunds.

Police say most of the vehicles will have a salvage title.

Auctioneer Pam Rose says it’s always a good idea to do your research in case you see something you may want to bid on.

"You'll see people running the VIN numbers, and researching to maybe find out the history of the car and the background information,” said Pamela Rose.

Money made at the auction will go back to the City of Toledo.

If you have any questions you can call the Toledo Police Vehicle Impound Office during normal business hours Monday through Friday or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 419-245-3399.

You can see pictures and descriptions of the vehicles and place bids, here.