TPD: 9-year-old from east Toledo missing, last seen at Waite HS football game Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editors note: Toledo police did not provide WTOL 11 with an image of Deandre Miller. This story will be updated once a picture has been obtained.

Toledo police are searching for a missing 9-year-old from east Toledo.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Deandre Miller's mother told officers he never returned to their home on Delence Street after attending a football game at Waite High School, according to police reports.

Prior to contacting police, Miller's mother and other family members helped look for the juvenile but they could not find him.

Miller was reportedly last seen with friends at the Waite High School football game.

His friends returned to their homes from the football game around 2 p.m., according to police reports - which also mention that Miller would have been traveling alone on foot.

Anyone with information about Deandre Miller's whereabouts can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.