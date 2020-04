TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men are suffering non-life threatening injuries after a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Vance Street

Toledo Police said the victims were shot in a drive-by shooting around 7 p.m.

Four people are in custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are confirmed.

