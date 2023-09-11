TPD: 14-year-old boy missing from central Toledo

Leveire Barnes is 5’7 and 130 lbs with short twist braids, according to Toledo police reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in central Toledo.

Leveire Barnes is missing from the 1200 block of Collingwood Boulevard. He is 5’7 and 130 lbs with short twist braids, according to police reports.

Anyone with information about Leveire Barn's whereabouts can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.