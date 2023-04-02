TPD: 12-year-old girl missing from east Toledo

On Sunday morning, police said the girl went missing from the 100 block of Ravine Park Village off of Seaman Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police posted a photo and description of a missing 12-year-old girl on Sunday morning and are asking the public to keep their eyes open for her.

TPD says 12-year-old Zionna Thomas went missing from the 100 block of Ravine Park Village off of Seaman Rd. in east Toledo.

As of Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. police have not updated the post to say that Zionna has been found.

Zionna was last seen wearing a purple jacket and gray pants.

She is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

If you have seen Zionna or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

