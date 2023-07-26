Toy & Pet Supply Drive honors fallen Toledo police officers, here's how to donate

The 3rd annual Toy and Pet Supply Drive is an event in honor of officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker who were killed in the line of duty.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local fundraising event is collecting children's toys and pet supplies to honor fallen Toledo police officers.

Officer Dia, was shot and killed in 2020 while responding to a call of an intoxicated man. Officer Stalker, a father of two who had been with the department more than two years, was shot and killed in 2021.

Donations can be dropped off on July 27 at three locations:

10 a.m. | ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital

1 p.m. | Toledo Area Humane Society in Maumee

Immediately following | Lucas County Pit Crew

Representatives from ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital and Toledo Area Humane Society will be present to receive all donations.

Volunteers say they are very much in need of donations for this year's drive.



“It could be treats, it could be pee-pads, it could be dog food, it could be cat food, cat litter, whatever you want, and of course toys for the children at the children’s hospital," said Dee Lynn - a volunteer at the donation drive.”

For more information on where to drop off items, call Dee Lynn at (419) 344-7976.

In addition to the fundraiser, officer Dia's mother Gina Long is making sure no puppy is left without a home. She is currently fostering six pit bulls in honor of her son's memory.

Long says Anthony loved pitbulls. She has made it her mission that pitbull puppies are taken care of and loved.

“It brings me great joy. I raise these puppies and I get to give them to the best homes in the world. It’s so rewarding,” said Long.

SEE LONG'S FOSTER PUPPIES BELOW: