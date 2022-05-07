Toy, pet supply drive in honor of Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker underway

From now until July 22, you can bring children's toys in their original packaging and new dog supplies to the Ottawa Park Toledo police substation.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is now accepting donations for the annual Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker Toy and Pet Supplies Drive.

From July 1-22, you can bring children's toys in their original packaging and new dog supplies to the Ottawa Park Toledo police substation. TPD says the drive is a community effort that allows everyone to remember officers Dia and Stalker.

Officer Dia was killed in the line of duty in July 2020, and Officer Stalker was killed about six months later.

“It lets everyone know internally and externally that they’re not forgotten," Toledo police spokesman Andrew Dlugosielski said. "It lets their family know that they’re not out of the police family. They are still with us, we think about them all the time. We stay in contact with them as much as we absolutely can and that they are always welcome here, and for the rest of our lives we are always intertwined.”

Donations are being accepted at the substation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations will be distributed on July 27.

The Lucas County Pit Crew, who will receive a portion of the donations, said they use these donations year-round.

Jean Keating, executive director of the Lucas County Pit Crew, said in the previous two years as new pups come in, they have these new toys to greet them. She described how overwhelming it was to see all the people who are willing to support a cause that was so important to Officer Dia.