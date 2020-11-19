Toy Insider reveals 2020's hottest toys

This year’s hand-picked selections represent an extensive variety of open-ended toys to keep kids busy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV spoke with the Toy Insider to see what toys are popular with kids for the 2020 holiday season.

This year’s hand-picked selections represent an extensive variety of open-ended toys to keep kids busy; screen-free playthings filled with educational value; toys that promote diversity, sustainability, and accessibility; and affordable toys that fit any budget, among many more categories that are sure to please kids of all ages this holiday season.

24V REALTREE UTV (DYNACRAFT)

● This powerful ride is decked out in custom Realtree camouflage graphics and includes working front headlights. ● Kids can use the front rack and rear cargo storage compartment to haul and store materials needed for their adventure! ● Ages: 3+ ● MSRP: $398.00 ● Available: Walmart.com

DISNEY FROZEN 2 MAGIC IN MOTION ELSA DOLL (JAKKS PACIFIC)

● Elsa sings “Show Yourself” from Disney’s Frozen 2 , while her head and mouth really move in synchronization to the music and an enchanting light show displays through her iconic final outfit. ● Elsa’s outfit includes a beautiful, shimmering white dress, with hints of purples and blues, and a delicate sheer, winged cape. ● To add to this look, Elsa’s classic blonde hair is stunning as it cascades down her back, offering extra hair play fun! ● Ages: 3+ ● MSRP: $59.99 ● Available: Target, Walmart

PINKFONG BABY SHARK DANCING DJ (WOWWEE)

● With Dance Detection Technology, when you move and groove, the Baby Shark Dancing DJ will dance with you! ● The Dancing DJ plays seven fun Baby Shark songs and popular remixes. ● Turn your playroom into a dance floor with the three interactive games: Dance, Play, and Learn. ● In the Dance Game, dance along with Baby Shark to collect Star Point. In the Play Game, watch and listen for Baby Shark’s instructions - like “Freeze!” Stay frozen or Baby Shark will know if you move. In the Learn Game, learn your ABC’s and 123’s while singing and dancing with Baby Shark! ● Ages: 2+ ● MSRP: $39.99 ● Available: Major retailers

SPIROGRAPH SCRATCH & SHIMMER (PLAYMONSTER)

● Elevate the art of Spirograph to a whole new level! ● Kids can create amazing designs using the stylus tool, deluxe non-slip ring, and glittery gears to scratch beautiful designs on special coated paper. ● Add an artistic touch to almost anything with sparkly or rainbow scratch stickers. ● Kids can use their own pens with the pieces to draw Spirograph designs on regular paper.

● Ages: 8+ ● MSRP: $19.99 ● Available: Target, Amazon

POKÉMON TRADING CARD GAME BATTLE ACADEMY (THE POKÉMON CO.)