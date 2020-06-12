Toledo police officers give away toys for 12 kids of Christmas

TPD officers purchased and distributed wrapped gifts to children to make their Christmas special.

The holidays are amongst us and many in our community are helping those who are struggling during the pandemic to feel the Spirit of Christmas.

"I love the 12 kids of Christmas. It's honestly, my favorite day of the year every year," Toledo Police Department officer Taylor Dungjen said.

A few families at the Brightside Academy on Woodville road were chosen to be part of the 12 kids of Christmas.

"We can go and get these Christmas gifts and give them to the families who are in need. Without community support, this would be impossible. And you never know what kind of Christmas families going to have without that," Dungjen said.

The initiative gives officers an opportunity to purchase and distribute wrapped gifts to children to make their Christmas special.

"This is really thankful because sometimes I wouldn't know what to do right now I'm really thankful that they did this" added Brittany Winhoben - participating parent.

This year may look a little different as it turned into a drive-thru style event due to the pandemic. But children had the opportunity to get their picture taken with Santa.

When a child had their back turned Santa's, little helpers would leave them a surprise.

"Fingers crossed it will be a fun surprise for them on Christmas morning to wake up to see that Santa came to visit," Dungjen said.

An additional gift distribution date will be announced later this month.