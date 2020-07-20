Town Center at Levis Commons hosting school supply donation drop-off Friday

The donation process this will be no contact.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As the community adapts to the changes taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some families are also preparing to get their students ready for the upcoming school year in the midst of it all; the Town Center at Levis Commons is offering a way to help.

This Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the shopping center is asking for the community to donate new, still-wrapped school supplies to Volunteers from LCCS and Buckeye Broadband with its ‘Ready, Set, School’ drive-thru donation drive.

Donors will be asked to the follow the Donation Drop-Off signs to the corner of Hollenbeck and Levis Commons Boulevard, between AT&T and Shimmery Belle Boutique.

For safety reasons, the donation process this will be no contact.

When donors arrive they will be asked to pop their trunk, roll down the passenger window for instructions and stay inside their vehicle. Then, volunteers will accept donations from the vehicle’s trunk or back seat passenger side if there’s no trunk.

The items collected will be given to children in need.

For anyone interested in helping but is unable to come out on Friday, donations can still be dropped off at LCCs, or at any Directions Credit Union or Citizens National Bank branch, or use Cash App and search “$FriendsofLCCS."

“With all the uncertainty this year, it’s vital that children be able to start school with the tools they need,” said Christine Best, Marketing Director, The Town Center at Levis Commons, Hill Partners Inc. "The need is greater than ever this year due to COVID-19. We’re proud to host this contact-less donation event & make the first day of school a happy one for every child."

The goal is to have 750 backpacks fill and ready to go for school this fall.

Below is a list of supplies needed. A complete "wish list" can be found here.