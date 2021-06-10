Tour the Maumee River on The Sandpiper this summer

You can take a cruise right in your own backyard on The Sandpiper! The 100-passenger cruise vessel provides private and public rides.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Have you always dreamed about taking a cruise? You can do so without even leaving the state on The Sandpiper!

Right in our own backyard, The Sandpiper offers family fun with tours on the Maumee River. The 100-passenger cruise vessel, built in 1984 in Maumee, provides private and public rides right here in Toledo.

The Sandpiper spent years in the waters of the Maumee, however the vessel has paid visits to Monroe, Michigan and many Detroit River locations.

You can even have your wedding or graduation on the vessel, as well as corporate events! The Sandpiper also offers a front row seat to the city of Toledo's fireworks show.

J&M Cruise Lines operate The Sandpiper, water street taxi and tours, and also manage The Docks in Toledo.

The Sandpiper is inspected annually by the US Coast Guard.