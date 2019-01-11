TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a hidden gem tucked away in a shopping plaza near Meijer on Central Avenue. Located at 7414 West Central Avenue, Tougen Japanese Restaurant boasts a wide variety of Japanese cuisine and sushi.

Tougen's first anniversary falls on Tuesday.

To celebrate, beginning on Monday and ending Sunday, the restaurant is offering a promotion that will prove to be popular with local diners.

One of many dishes on the menu is salmon teriyaki.

Customers who spend a minimum of $50 on food and drinks before taxes and tips get a gift card of the same value, with no limit to the value of the gift card. Checks cannot be split into less than $50 and gift cards cannot be used to tip. The promotion also applies to take-out orders.

Owner Jonathan Ng recommends that customers place reservations in advance as the restaurant is expected to be very busy during this time.

Jonathan is offering the deal as a thank you for all customers over the past year.

"Normally for business, the first few years are very difficult. And I know and expected it to be difficult. It still is," said Jonathan. "But I'm glad that there are quite a lot of customers who are still willing to come in and give my food a try despite being a brand new restaurant with no affiliation with anybody else in Toledo."

The restaurant comes highly regarded, carrying a five-star rating with 100 Google reviews.

Robatayaki, a form of Japanese barbecue, is a popular menu item.

Jonathan has plans for the next year. He hopes to attract new customers willing to come try Tougen's offerings in order to follow through with plans to expand the restaurant.

"I have a plan of expansion in mind and I think it's awesome! Just can't wait to make it a reality."

For hours and prices, visit Tougen Japanese Restaurant's website here.

