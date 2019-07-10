TOLEDO, Ohio — The 4th annual Total Package Girl Summit was held on Sunday at the Stranahan Theater with the motto being "Show your Strength".

The event targeted girls aged 11 to 17 and their mentors, parents and coaches. It taught them the tools to be confident and successful.

Audience members heard from leaders in the community as well as nationally. Those speakers included Olympic Gold Medalist, Hope Solo, and "America's Got Talent" singer, Caly Bevier.

"It was awesome being up on stage today and talking to them just because it's a big part of me to want to inspire people and to want to show these girls that it's okay to be themselves and just go for what they want in their lives and their passions. So, I really loved it," said Summit Speaker & singer, Caly Bevier.

Topics that were covered included cyberbullies, gossiping, strength, courage and much more.

Our very own Kristi Leigh was also Emceeing the event.

You can find more information on Total Package Girl here.

