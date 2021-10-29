3 Things to Know: Charges in Braylen Noble case; Worley survivor speaks out; $70M in Toledo economic development

These are the top stories WTOL 11 viewers are into on Friday. Miss out? Catch up now.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You've made it to Friday! It's been a week - if you've missed one of these top stories, we get it. And, we've got you. Catch up on today's top three stories right here.

News conference at 9 a.m.: Mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble indicted on charges relating to toddler's death

It's been more than a year since 3-year-old Braylen Noble's body was pulled from the pool of the Hunters Ridge Apartments, after a days-long search for him. Now, his mother and grandmother - Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson - face felony charges of obstructing justice. Cox is additionally charged with felony child endangerment.

A Toledo police news conference is set for Friday morning at 9 a.m. to discuss the case. We'll bring that to you live online.





Did James Worley strike more than twice? His first known victim thinks so

James Worley kidnapped Sierah Joughin while she rode her bike on July 19, 2016, 26 years after his first victim escaped his grasp.

"I just know his strength and anger," said Robin Gardner.

Gardner is the only known person familiar with the terror Sierah endured that summer night on County Road 6 in Fulton County.

Gardner was abducted by Worley on Obee Road in Whitehouse in 1990. She got away, and he served three years, but she's adamant there had to be others.

$70M economic development, 500 new jobs announced for industrial site at old NorthTowne Square Mall

At least 500 new jobs are coming soon to the site of the former NorthTowne Square Mall in west Toledo when a $70 million economic development project gets underway next year.

Plans call for NorthPoint Development out of Kansas City to erect two buildings totaling 860,000 square feet. Ground will be broken for a 300,000-square-foot "spec" building in the spring.