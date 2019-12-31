As a new year emerges, it's always helpful to reflect and evaluate the last 365 days to remember the good and bad times - not only to reminisce but to learn from as well.

In 2019, the communities of northwest Ohio were affected in different ways by unusual weather patterns. In addition, healthcare professionals and GM workers in the area played roles in local and nation-wide strikes that resulted in thousands of new job creations and better work conditions for employees.

Through it all, WTOL 11 has been able to capture the perseverance and support displayed by members of these communities to "rise to the occasion" and overcome.

Below is a list of the top 11 stories that caught these moments.

11. Local pharmacy students develop cancer-fighting compound that could help battle brain cancer

What did YOU accomplish while attending college? Starting off the list, is the story about a group of students at the University of Findlay who developed a chemical compound that could help fight brain cancer. You can find out what the students plan to do next and what the project means to them here.

10. Ice jams close several area roads in Maumee, causing dangerous conditions for sight seekers

From beginning to the very end, 2019's weather has been anything but normal (we reached record-breaking highs for Christmas day just last week). But do you remember when ice jams from the Maumee River wreaked havoc out at Sidecut Metropark, causing flooding and closing several roads in the area? If you don't, you can take a stroll down memory lane here.

9. Delta Fire Department pleased with final outcome of Metal X fire

Although a Metal X scrapyard being on fire for more than 24 hours is extreme, the Delta Fire Department said the large fire that happened in September caused very little permanent damage. Find out how all 53-area fire departments helped battle the day long flames.

8. FIRST ALERT: Prepare for historic arctic blast now

Just as we've experienced historic warm temps this holiday season, we've also experienced some historic cold temps as well. It was so cold mail delivery was suspended and tons of kids were out of school due to the temp. Check just how cold 2019 was with these stories:

7. TPS updates safety plan after shooting panic at high school football game

Unfortunately in 2019, reports say "there were more mass shootings in 2019 than any other year." Public settings, especially schools, have been on high-alert and in our area threats of any form are taken lightly. After several threats were made to different TPS schools and two shooting incidents happened at local high school football games, TPS made drastic changes to football game protocols to increase safety.

6. Dreams come true for local family after winning 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

For three consecutive years, the northwest Ohio community has raised close to $3 million for children receiving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Together we were able continue that mission by raising $1,000,000 to help treat and defeat childhood cancer. Find out more about the research done at St. Jude Children's Hospital and the winner of the $350,000 home here.

5. Farming issues

Along with the historic cold temps, this year's weather also affected local farmers in the area as well with the long raining season. Some farmers got half their crops in while some not at all. Read more on what they concluded on this year's harvest season.

4. Barn fire at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ottawa County

Thanksgiving was tough this year for the team at the Port Clinton African Safari Wildlife Park. As a result of a night barn fire erupting, 10 animal lives were lost. Find out how this impacted the park and which animals perished.

3. Regional water approved

Follow the long road to approval and understand what it means here.

2. St. Vincent's nurse strike

Summer 2019 kicked off with a month-long strike led by Mercy Health employees. They said they did not want to strike and leave their patients, but felt they had to in order to make their voices heard. Find out how this affected the community what resolution was made here.

1. GM strike

And coming as number one on our top 11 list, a strike that impacted workers across the country, including Toledo and Defiance. Tens of Thousands of General Motors workers, hit the picket line for 40 days in a battle with the UAW. Learn more on the agreement that was finally made and what it means.

