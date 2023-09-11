Tony Packo's introduces new fall menu items

For a limited time the restaurant is adding a new sandwich and a new appetizer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tony Packo's is adding two new, limited-time menu items for the fall.

The Hungarian beef sandwich and Packo's beer cheese with Bavarian pretzels will be available beginning Wednesday. The items will be available through the end of October.

The Hungarian beef sandwich features Tony Packo's roast beef loaded into a soft hoagie bun with a savory blend of peppers and onions. The sandwich is served with a cup of au jus for dipping. Customers also can request mozzarella cheese on their sandwiches.

Packo’s beer cheese is flavored with the eatery’s locally made Golden Lager and is served with Bavarian-style pretzel sticks.

Golden Lager was introduced in May in a partnership with local brewery Earnest Brew Works. The lager is inspired by European pilsners and features "a light golden glow, a hint of hops, and a fulfilling finish of citrus crispness."

Tony Packo’s celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2022. Founded in 1932 by the first-generation Hungarian-American husband and wife team of Tony and Rose Packo, the iconic restaurant has served millions of guests over its long history with its famous menu of Hungarian-inspired offerings, most notably the Packo’s hot dog and secret-recipe chili.

