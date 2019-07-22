TOLEDO, Ohio — If it feels like hot dogs already had their day in the sun this year, you're right; last Wednesday was National Hot Dog Day.

But evidently that wasn't enough for the barbecue and baseball game favorite, because this week is National Hot Dog Week!

Tony Packo's definitely believes hot dogs are worthy of a whole week in their honor, which is why they're offering special deals for their customers from Monday through Sunday!

Here's what you can score:

Monday, July 22 - 50% off online orders

- 50% off online orders Tuesday, July 23 - Unlimited $2 hot dogs

- Unlimited $2 hot dogs Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 - 19-cent hot dogs with a purchase

- 19-cent hot dogs with a purchase Monday, July 22 through Sunday, July 28 - Five hot dogs for $9.99

Even though the Tony Packo's "hot dog" is really a traditional Hungarian smoked sausage, they didn't want to wait until National Smoked Sausage Week to celebrate.

If that week even exists.