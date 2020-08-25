Tony Dia announces intention to run for Toledo City Council

Tony Dia, the father of fallen of TPD Officer Anthony Dia, will run as a Republican in the Nov. 2020 election.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tony Dia announced his intention to run for Toledo City Council from his small business in west Toledo on Tuesday.

Dia will run as a Republican in the Nov. 2020 election against incumbent Katie Moline.

Dia is the father of Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty in July.

In his kickoff speech, Dia announced that he is running to support Toledo's police officers and first responders in the wake of nationwide attacks on law enforcement and the rule of law.

Dia also says he is committed to taking a strong stand against the corruption that has plagued the Toledo city government for years.

Some excerpts of his speech can be found below:



"My parents came to the United States in 1971, fleeing the civil war in Lebanon. They brought with them a one-and-a-half-year-old baby boy, and began their new life on Superior Street, in the North End of Toledo. My father, like so many other Toledoans before and after him, supported his family by working on the assembly line at Jeep, along with various other odd jobs to make ends meet. From Lebanon to Lagrange Elementary School, the North End gave my family their first glimpse of the American dream."



"I have always been interested in running for public office, to make Toledo a better place. My family has always encouraged me to do so. Today I am making good on those wishes; I am running for Toledo City Council on the 2020 ballot as a Republican, and I am asking for your support."



"Toledoans deserve better than they are currently getting from their political leaders. Our police officers, firefighters and first responders deserve a lot more support, not less from those who run city government and the corruption, double-dipping, tax increases, and lack of oversight are appalling across the board."



"I am the polar opposite of a career politician, and I am far from a hardcore partisan. I have supported Democrats, Republicans, and Independents throughout my life. I am running for council as a Republican because I believe that one-party rule in the City of Toledo has led to rampant corruption, attacks on police officers, and economic policies that favor the politically-connected over families and small businesses. I ask for your vote so that I can go to council and crack open the books and fight for transparency, accountability and public safety."



"I do this to honor my son and my city. I look forward to meeting voters around the city in the coming weeks and earning your trust and vote to become the next member of Toledo City Council ."