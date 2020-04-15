TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for another meal option?

The Toledo Zoo is now offering curb side meals to go on Tuesday and Thursdays!

The meals feed four to six people, and you don't even have to leave your car to pick them up.

Just fill out your order on the Toledo Zoo's website, then pull up curbside to the Zoo's Broadway entrance between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on your dinner date and Zoo staff will bring your meal to you.

You must place your order by 2 p.m. the day of the dinner. The cost per family meal is $35.