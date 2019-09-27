TOLEDO, Ohio — Just two days away from when the Main Library, in downtown Toledo, is set to re-open.

And Thursday, the City of Toledo marked the upcoming event by honoring the libraries late director.

Thursday morning a large crowd gathered along Michigan Street near the Main Toledo-Lucas County Public Library to see the unveiling of a new street sign.

This specific block of the downtown Toledo street will now forever be known as Clyde Scoles Way.

It's a simple gesture to honor the legacy of a man who dedicated decades of his life to the community.

"It helps educate those future generations about who these people were, and why they were important and why they made a difference," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz .

"And his deep commitment to putting terrific libraries in every neighborhood, it's something to celebrate," said Main Library manager Meg Delaney.

The event acted as a early kickoff for the reopening of the Main Library, which has been closed during a $10.4 million renovation for nearly a year.

In a few days, the public will see a fully renovated garage level with meeting rooms, a first floor with a new open floor plan, cafe, media room and teen area that boasts a makers area and digital studio.

And on the second floor...a brand new, vibrant children's area.

Current library director Jason Kucsma believes the renovations will stand as a long term testament to Clyde Scole's vision.

"We've changed libraries to reflect the way our communities have changed. A lot of meeting spaces, a merging of technology and the historic building. It's a remarkable space," said Kucsma.

In October, the large central court inside the Michigan Street entrance will also honor the former library director, being renamed to the Clyde Scole historic court.

The main Toledo-Lucas County Library officially opens this Saturday with a special ceremony at noon.