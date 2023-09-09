One of Toledo's most popular Chinese restaurant closing its doors

New Empire Restaurant will be serving its last customers at its Spring Meadows shopping center location on September 23.

HOLLAND, Ohio — One of Toledo’s most popular sit-down Chinese restaurants is closing the doors at its current location, but may re-open somewhere else.

New Empire Restaurant in the Spring Meadows shopping center in Holland quietly announced the closure on their Facebook page in late August.

New Empire has been a favorite of local diners for years.

Customers that were leaving the restaurant on Saturday evening were sad to hear it would no longer be there.

The restaurant’s last day of business will be September 23.

At the same time, the restaurant has left open the possibility that it may move to a new location.

The owners told WTOL 11 they are trying to find a new location to reopen and are advising customers to follow their Facebook page for updates.

The restaurant advises customers with coupons or gift certificates to use them by that date.

